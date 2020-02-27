See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Fayetteville, AR
Dr. William Nowlin, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Nowlin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Nowlin works at William B. Nowlin, M.D. in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    William B. Nowlin, M.D.
    3000 N Market Ave Ste D, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 466-7764

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Nowlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093782815
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lsu College Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bapt Med Ctrs
    Residency
    Internship
    • Okla U Hlth Scis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northeastern University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Nowlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nowlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nowlin works at William B. Nowlin, M.D. in Fayetteville, AR. View the full address on Dr. Nowlin’s profile.

    Dr. Nowlin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

