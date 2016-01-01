See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Fergus Falls, MN
Dr. William Nyman, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Nyman, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Fergus Falls, MN. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center.

Dr. Nyman works at LAKE REGION HEALTHCARE in Fergus Falls, MN with other offices in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Region Healthcare
    712 S Cascade St Ste 102, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CHI St Joseph's Health
    600 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Lake Region Healthcare Walkin Clinic
    2311 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. William Nyman, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1427096767
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La State U
    Residency
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center

