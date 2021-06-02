Dr. William O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William O'Brien, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with University of Oklahoma College of Medicine -Tulsa
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4103 S Yale Ave Ste C, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 382-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Words cannot Express how blessed my family and I have been for years having Dr O'Brien! He is by far the kindest, patient, empathetic, understanding, and most knowledgeable doctor I've ever known. Thank you Dr. O'Brien for helping me!
About Dr. William O'Brien, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1578524963
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma College of Medicine -Tulsa
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine-Tulsa
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
