Overview

Dr. William O'Connor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their residency with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA



Dr. O'Connor works at Little River Medical Center - Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.