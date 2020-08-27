Overview of Dr. William O'Connor, MD

Dr. William O'Connor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. O'Connor works at Center For Neuroscience in Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Cerebrovascular Disease and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.