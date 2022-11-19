Dr. William Okerblom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okerblom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Okerblom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Okerblom, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Locations
Central Coast Family Care915 E Stowell Rd Ste B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 202-4387Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Bill for an issue I had all but given up on. He listened to me and genuinely cared. We discussed my options for treatment and we decided together what to do. Within just a short time I could tell a positive difference. I appreciate him being down to earth and not being in a big hurry during my visit. I like a doctor I can communicate with and not be talked down to. Dr Bill doesn’t talk down to me. I appreciate his years of experience and feel at ease knowing he will figure out what to do that’s in my best interest. His staff was kind and cheerful. Thank you Dr Bill!
About Dr. William Okerblom, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396893046
Education & Certifications
- Northridge Med Ctr
- Northridge Med Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okerblom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okerblom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okerblom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okerblom speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Okerblom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okerblom.
