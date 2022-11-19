Overview

Dr. William Okerblom, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.



Dr. Okerblom works at Central Coast Family Care in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.