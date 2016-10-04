Dr. William Oliver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Oliver, DPM
Overview of Dr. William Oliver, DPM
Dr. William Oliver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Oliver works at
Dr. Oliver's Office Locations
Greater Lafayette Foot Care1345 Unity Pl Ste 225, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 449-2436
Indiana University Health Arnett Inc.1327 Veterans Memorial Pkwy E, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 838-5464
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
- Pulaski Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very thorough and will always give you all of his attention.
About Dr. William Oliver, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1730149261
Education & Certifications
- Covenant Medical Center
- William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
