Overview of Dr. William Oliver, DPM

Dr. William Oliver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Oliver works at Greater Lafayette Foot Care in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.