Lafayette, IN
Dr. William Oliver, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Lafayette, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. William Oliver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Oliver works at Greater Lafayette Foot Care in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Lafayette Foot Care
    1345 Unity Pl Ste 225, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 449-2436
  2. 2
    Indiana University Health Arnett Inc.
    1327 Veterans Memorial Pkwy E, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 838-5464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
  • Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
  • Pulaski Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore Health Network
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 04, 2016
    He is very thorough and will always give you all of his attention.
    Robert F in Lafayette, IN — Oct 04, 2016
    About Dr. William Oliver, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730149261
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Covenant Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Oliver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oliver works at Greater Lafayette Foot Care in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Oliver’s profile.

    Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

