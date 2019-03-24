Overview

Dr. William O'Malley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. O'Malley works at Highland Hospital Surgery in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.