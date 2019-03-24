See All General Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. William O'Malley, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William O'Malley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. O'Malley works at Highland Hospital Surgery in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Highland Hospital Surgery
    1000 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 341-0366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William O'Malley, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558327999
    Education & Certifications

    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    • SUNY Buffalo Consortium
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    • University of Rochester
