Dr. William O'Malley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William O'Malley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Highland Hospital Surgery1000 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 341-0366
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. O'Malley is an extremely skilled surgeon. Yes, I will agree that he does not have a great bedside manner, but I would rather have an extremely skilled/experienced surgeon because in my opinion, that lowers your risk of complications. I only had 3 small incisions to have the sleeve surgery along with having my gallbladder removed. Others that had the same surgery may have 5 incisions. Limiting the number of incisions is important because the fewer incisions means less site for infections, etc
- English
- 1558327999
- SUNY Buffalo Consortium
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- University of Rochester
