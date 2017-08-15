See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. William Ondo, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Ondo, MD

Dr. William Ondo, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Iberia Medical Center.

Dr. Ondo works at C Eugene Carlton Jr in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ondo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    C Eugene Carlton Jr
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1002, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 363-7077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Iberia Medical Center

Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Sleep Apnea
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 15, 2017
    Best!! Physician in movement disorders. Very excellent listening skills, communicates precisely; Excellent diagnostician, extremely thorough. Does not condescend. Rare for a physician. Nowhere else to go but Ondo. I have been to many doctors in his field. Marshall Shumsky, PhD 8
    Marshall Shumsky, PhD in Houston, TX — Aug 15, 2017
    Photo: Dr. William Ondo, MD
    About Dr. William Ondo, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851471437
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Ondo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ondo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ondo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ondo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

