Dr. William Ondo, MD
Overview of Dr. William Ondo, MD
Dr. William Ondo, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Iberia Medical Center.
Dr. Ondo's Office Locations
C Eugene Carlton Jr6560 Fannin St Ste 1002, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 363-7077
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best!! Physician in movement disorders. Very excellent listening skills, communicates precisely; Excellent diagnostician, extremely thorough. Does not condescend. Rare for a physician. Nowhere else to go but Ondo. I have been to many doctors in his field. Marshall Shumsky, PhD 8
About Dr. William Ondo, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851471437
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ondo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ondo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ondo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ondo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.