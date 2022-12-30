See All Hand Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. William O'Neill, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (150)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William O'Neill, MD

Dr. William O'Neill, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.

Dr. O'Neill works at Bluegrass Orthopaedics, PSC in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Neill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluegrass Orthopaedics
    3480 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-5140
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Dec 30, 2022
    Trigger thumb surgery. Very successful surgery.
    Beverly T. — Dec 30, 2022
    About Dr. William O'Neill, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851385140
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Coll
    • U South Fla
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
