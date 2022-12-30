Dr. William O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William O'Neill, MD
Overview of Dr. William O'Neill, MD
Dr. William O'Neill, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Dr. O'Neill's Office Locations
-
1
Bluegrass Orthopaedics3480 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-5140Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Neill?
Trigger thumb surgery. Very successful surgery.
About Dr. William O'Neill, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1851385140
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll
- U South Fla
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Neill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Dr. O'Neill has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.