Dr. William O'Neill, MD
Dr. William O'Neill, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K14, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion16151 19 Mile Rd Ste 115, Clinton Twp, MI 48038 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Interventional Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- U Wisc Hosps|University Of Wisconsin
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. O'Neill speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
