Dr. William Onwuka, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. William Onwuka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Onwuka works at Dr.William Nduka Onwuka MD PC in Paterson, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ and Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr.William Nduka Onwuka MD PC
    680 Broadway Ste 502, Paterson, NJ 07514 (973) 278-2877
    Looking Good Cosmetic Surgery
    177 N Dean St, Englewood, NJ 07631 (347) 836-6102
    William Onwuka MD PC
    107 1st St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 342-2212
    Nduka William Onwuka Md Pc
    295 Broadway Ste 2, Paterson, NJ 07501 (973) 345-9745

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Rash
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Rash
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough

Rash
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysmenorrhea
Ear Ache
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enteritis
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gonorrhea Infections
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nearsightedness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tuberculosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 15, 2018
    Dr. Onwuka has the most amazing team i;n the office. They are very professional and treated me with a lot of respect and care. I highly recommend Dr. Onwuka, he does personalized your treatment.
    Anonymous — Aug 15, 2018
    About Dr. William Onwuka, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437186590
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Met Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University
    Medical Education

