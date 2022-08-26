Dr. William Oppat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Oppat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Oppat, MD
Dr. William Oppat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Karmanos Cancer Center and Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.
Dr. Oppat works at
Dr. Oppat's Office Locations
Comprehensive Vascular Care22250 Providence Dr Ste 555, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 424-5748
Comprehensive Vascular Care26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 405, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Karmanos Cancer Center
- Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. O laughed at each of my cause of injury. That put me at ease!
About Dr. William Oppat, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1902873086
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital Chicago, Il|University Of Sydney, Australia
- Barnes Hospital, Washington University
- Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oppat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oppat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oppat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oppat works at
Dr. Oppat has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oppat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppat.
