Dr. William O'Reilly, DPM
Dr. William O'Reilly, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Billings, MT. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare.
Rimrock Podiatry Pllp1690 Rimrock Rd Ste L, Billings, MT 59102 Directions (406) 256-0077
- Billings Clinic
- St. Vincent Healthcare
- Aetna
- Cigna
Dr. O'Reilly presented me with the best options, care, & most state of the art repair available when repairing my achilles tendon on 1-20-17. I received opinions from other orthopedic surgeons in the Billings area but Dr O'reilly was the only one who offered me the minimally invasive surgery vs a classic open surgery. This procedure offers less cutting, faster recovery times and a stronger overall repair! Amazing surgeon, highly recommended an easily one of the best!
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Dr. O'Reilly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Reilly accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Reilly has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Reilly.
