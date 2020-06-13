Dr. William Orr Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Orr Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Orr Jr, MD
Dr. William Orr Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Orr Jr works at
Dr. Orr Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Sherryl Richier Lpc Inc700 Sunset Dr Ste 201, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 613-2799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orr Jr?
I have known dr Orr for over 20 years. I was his patient for several. He is kind, courteous and attentive to his Pago. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Orr Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1073573390
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orr Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orr Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orr Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orr Jr works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.