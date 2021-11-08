Dr. William Osborne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Osborne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Osborne, MD
Dr. William Osborne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.
Dr. Osborne works at
Dr. Osborne's Office Locations
Memorial Health Physicians - Women's Care - Waters Avenue4750 Waters Ave Ste 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-0993
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Osborne is a knowledgeable, caring and empathetic doctor. He is excellent at listening and I never feel rushed when I'm in an appointment. His nurses and aids are also excellent. I feel 100% comfortable in their care. I've been so fortunate to have him as my doctor for over 17 years!
About Dr. William Osborne, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1841239472
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia*
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborne has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osborne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.