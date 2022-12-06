Overview of Dr. William Ottinger, MD

Dr. William Ottinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Ottinger works at Charleston OB/GYN in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.