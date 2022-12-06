Dr. William Ottinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ottinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ottinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Ottinger, MD
Dr. William Ottinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Ottinger works at
Dr. Ottinger's Office Locations
-
1
Charleston OB/GYN1027 Physicians Dr Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 740-6700
-
2
Charleston Obgyn LLC446 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions (843) 740-6700
-
3
East Cooper Medical Center2000 Hospital Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 740-6700
-
4
Drs Pruitt & Dennis LLC2093 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 306, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 740-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ottinger?
I highly recommend Dr. Ottinger.
About Dr. William Ottinger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1184683914
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ottinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ottinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ottinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ottinger works at
Dr. Ottinger has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ottinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ottinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ottinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ottinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ottinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.