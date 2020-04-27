Overview

Dr. William Outlaw, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Outlaw works at Eagle Physicians in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.