Overview of Dr. William Pagana, MD

Dr. William Pagana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center, Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Pagana works at Family Practice Center, P.C. in Williamsport, PA with other offices in Hughesville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.