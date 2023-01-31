Dr. William Page, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Page, MD
Overview of Dr. William Page, MD
Dr. William Page, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Page's Office Locations
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children's Hospital101 W 8th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-4776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Providence Holy Family Hospital5633 N Lidgerwood St, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 482-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Page, very nice to work with. Trust him completely.
About Dr. William Page, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Page has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Page accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Page has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Page on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.
