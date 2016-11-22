Overview of Dr. William Parell, MD

Dr. William Parell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Parell works at PARELL WILLIAM M MD OFFICE in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.