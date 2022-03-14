Dr. William Parker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Parker, DPM
Overview
Dr. William Parker, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center.
Locations
Coastal Podiatry Associates210 Village Center Blvd Ste 110, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 449-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
South Carolina Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Groupllc8020 Myrtle Trace Dr, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 449-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After suffering with a non-healing wound for over a year, my family doctor sent me to Dr. Parker who immediately determined that I had a bone infection. I underwent surgery with Dr. Parker to remove infected bone. Great experience at surgery center and my wound was healed in just a little over 2 weeks. Unlike my previous doctors, he spent time with me and his staff made me feel comfortable.
About Dr. William Parker, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
