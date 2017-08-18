See All Dermatologists in Columbus, GA
Dr. William Paull, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Paull, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Health Sciences / The Chicago Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

Dr. Paull works at Columbus Dermatology PC in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Columbus Dermatology PC
    7301 BLACKMON RD, Columbus, GA 31909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 320-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Hives
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Hives
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 18, 2017
    I saw Dr. Paull for the first time today in order to get a second opinion by another local dermatologist. This man did a great job and diagnosed my issue immediately whereas the other dermatologist was way off. I'm so grateful for his expertise, knowledge and humor expressed during my visit today. I highly recommend Dr. Paull!
    Ashley in Columbus, GA — Aug 18, 2017
    Photo: Dr. William Paull, MD
    About Dr. William Paull, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407936735
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology - Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Health Sciences / The Chicago Medical School - M.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • Drake University - BA
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Paull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paull works at Columbus Dermatology PC in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Paull’s profile.

    Dr. Paull has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Paull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

