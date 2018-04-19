See All Hand Surgeons in Warrenville, IL
Dr. William Payne, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Payne, MD

Dr. William Payne, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They completed their residency with Southern Illinois University

Dr. Payne works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Payne's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    27650 Ferry Rd Ste 100, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 225-2663
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    351 Delnor Dr Ste 410, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 225-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2018
    Fixed my very cut finger and did an outstanding job.
    Wheaton, IL — Apr 19, 2018
    About Dr. William Payne, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1407062177
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Illinois University
    • Hand Surgery
