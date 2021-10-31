Overview of Dr. William Payne, MD

Dr. William Payne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Mason District Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Payne works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Hillsboro, IL and Rushville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.