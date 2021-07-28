Overview of Dr. William Payne III, MD

Dr. William Payne III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.



Dr. Payne III works at Specialty Physicians Of Illinois Llc in Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.