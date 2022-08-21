Dr. William Pearce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Pearce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Pearce, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 500, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 690-3488
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Listened to my concerns, ran appropriate tests, excellent bedside manner. Good explanations that were easy to understand.
About Dr. William Pearce, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1750463758
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Madigan Amc
- Madigan
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearce.
