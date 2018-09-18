Overview of Dr. William Pekman, MD

Dr. William Pekman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pekman works at Orthocarolina PA in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.