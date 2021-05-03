Dr. William Pendergraft III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendergraft III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Pendergraft III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Pendergraft III, MD
Dr. William Pendergraft III, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC.
Dr. Pendergraft III works at
Dr. Pendergraft III's Office Locations
Peter B Bressler MD PA5915 Farrington Rd Ste 106, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (984) 999-0902
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pendergraft is awesome!!!
About Dr. William Pendergraft III, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1578899282
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pendergraft III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pendergraft III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pendergraft III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pendergraft III works at
Dr. Pendergraft III has seen patients for Vasculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pendergraft III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendergraft III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendergraft III.
