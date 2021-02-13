Dr. William Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Pennington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Pennington, MD
Dr. William Pennington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pennington's Office Locations
Rawson Ave Office3111 W Rawson Ave Ste 200, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (262) 687-5800
THE ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE OF WISCONSIN, Brookfield, WI9969 S 27th St Ste 1100, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 384-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. He’s so caring as is his staff. I recommend him to everyone. Very honest and an excellent orthopedic surgeon. He should be rated 5 stars.
About Dr. William Pennington, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1114021110
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennington.
