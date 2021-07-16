See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Waco, TX
Dr. William Peper, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Peper, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.7 (20)
Map Pin Small Waco, TX
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Peper, MD

Dr. William Peper, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.

Dr. Peper works at William A Peper, M. D. Chest, Vein and Vascular Surgery in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Peper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    W Richard Haskett Jr MD
    300 Richland West Cir Ste 2, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 751-1700
  2. 2
    William A. Peper M.d. P.A.
    1000 W State Highway 6 Ste 420, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Blood Clot Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Peper?

    Jul 16, 2021
    Dr Peper and his staff are very kind, professional and patient. His care for my mother has been superb . Dr Peper and his nurses took extra time making sure my mother was both informed and comfortable during her microphlebectomy procedures. His care and patience with my mother has been so appreciated . I highly recommend Dr Peper and his staff .
    Desiree Humphrey — Jul 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Peper, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Peper, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peper to family and friends

    Dr. Peper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Peper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Peper, MD.

    About Dr. William Peper, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952314908
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Peper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peper works at William A Peper, M. D. Chest, Vein and Vascular Surgery in Waco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peper’s profile.

    Dr. Peper has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Peper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Peper, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.