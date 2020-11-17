Overview

Dr. William Peterson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.