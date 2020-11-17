Dr. William Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. William Peterson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Springfield Clinic1025 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had nothing but positive experience with Dr Peterson & his staff.
About Dr. William Peterson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1174623854
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
