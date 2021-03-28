Dr. William Petrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Petrie, MD
Overview of Dr. William Petrie, MD
Dr. William Petrie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Three Rivers Hospital, Trousdale Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Petrie's Office Locations
1
Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital1601 23rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 310-7827
2
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2000
3
Vanderbilt Psychiatry1500 21st Ave S Ste 1100, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 936-3555
Hospital Affiliations
- Three Rivers Hospital
- Trousdale Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Petrie was my mother's doctor, and he was a miracle worker for her, our family and her caretakers. She was a senior with several health conditions including paranoid schizophrenia; she had become very hard to treat until we found Dr. Petrie.
About Dr. William Petrie, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1518945195
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Petrie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrie has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.