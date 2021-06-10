Overview

Dr. William Petrucci, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Petrucci works at Abington Medical Specialists in Horsham, PA with other offices in North Wales, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.