Overview

Dr. William Pettit, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Virginia Campus/Vcu School Of Med



Dr. Pettit works at MDVIP - Alexandria, Virginia in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.