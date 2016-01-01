Overview of Dr. William Philippi, MD

Dr. William Philippi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Philippi works at University Physicians - Neurology in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Confusion and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.