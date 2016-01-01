Dr. William Philippi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philippi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Philippi, MD
Overview of Dr. William Philippi, MD
Dr. William Philippi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Philippi works at
Dr. Philippi's Office Locations
-
1
University Physicians - Neurology820 Saint Sebastian Way # 4, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 774-5995
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Philippi?
About Dr. William Philippi, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1881692010
Education & Certifications
- University Hosp Cleveland, ELECTROMYOGRAPHY, Ohio, USA
- University Hospitals, Cleveland
- Department of Huron Road Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Philippi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philippi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philippi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philippi works at
Dr. Philippi has seen patients for Headache, Confusion and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philippi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Philippi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philippi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philippi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philippi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.