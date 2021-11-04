See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tyler, TX
Dr. William Phillips, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (66)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Phillips, MD

Dr. William Phillips, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.

Dr. Phillips works at CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phillips' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute
    8591 S Broadway Ave Fl 2, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 606-8840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265407340
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arthritis Surgical Center Of San Diego
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University - Orthopaedic Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Texas Tech University - General Surgery Program
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips works at CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

    Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

