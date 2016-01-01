Dr. William Phillips, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Phillips, DO
Dr. William Phillips, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Surgical Interventions LLC1371 W MAIN ST, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-1965
Foot and Ankle Specialists of Central Ohio LLC1 Healthy Pl Ste 202, Pataskala, OH 43062 Directions (220) 564-1965
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
