Dr. William Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Bowie16901 Melford Blvd Ste 111, Bowie, MD 20715 Directions (301) 868-8747
Clinton9131 Piscataway Rd Ste 500, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 868-8747
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
My visit with you’ll was very, very nice. Every very nice. No long waite
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Wills Eye Hospital
- howard university hospital
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University
