Dr. William Pintauro, MD
Dr. William Pintauro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Crescimano & Pintauro Associates5601 N Dixie Hwy Ste 320, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 491-0030
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Pintauro has been my urologist for about 10 years. He has helped me understand the various issues of prostate health, including testing, drugs, alternative approaches, etc. When I meet with him as a follow up to a test or procedure he explains carefully and clearly and reviews all the information he has collected though the years of his treating and monitoring me. I have found Dr Pintauro to be extremely professional because he carefully explains his findings based on his considerable knowledge and experience. I never feel rushed when I meet with him. I couldn’t ask for better care.
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
