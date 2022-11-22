Overview of Dr. William Pistel, DO

Dr. William Pistel, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center and San Joaquin General Hospital.



Dr. Pistel works at Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.