Dr. Pittas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Pittas, DO
Overview of Dr. William Pittas, DO
Dr. William Pittas, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Pittas works at
Dr. Pittas' Office Locations
-
1
Ascension St. Mary's of Michigan800 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 907-8351
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Hematology and Oncology4705 Towne Centre Rd Ste 104, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 497-3157
-
3
William C Loop MD Ph D PC295 Maple St, Tawas City, MI 48763 Directions (989) 362-6108
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pittas?
Dr. Pittas is such an amazing doctor :) He's very professional and caring. He listens and explains everything very well. Also his staff is great too. They are all very friendly and helpful :) I highly recommend.
About Dr. William Pittas, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1639263098
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pittas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pittas works at
Dr. Pittas has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pittas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pittas speaks Greek.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.