Dr. William Pittman III, MD
Dr. William Pittman III, MD
Overview of Dr. William Pittman III, MD
Dr. William Pittman III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Pittman III works at
Dr. Pittman III's Office Locations
-
1
NH Credentialing & Medical Staff Operations - GWM3333 Silas Creek Pkwy # 48, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8652
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Pittman III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477562668
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pittman III accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pittman III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pittman III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pittman III works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittman III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittman III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.