Overview of Dr. William Plunkett, MD

Dr. William Plunkett, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Eastern VA Med Sch|Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. Plunkett works at NORTHSHORE INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.