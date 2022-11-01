Overview

Dr. William Polk Jr, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Sch of Med and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Polk Jr works at The Surgical Clinic PLLC - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Colorectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.