Overview of Dr. William Post, MD

Dr. William Post, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.



Dr. Post works at Mountaineer Orthopedic Spec in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.