Overview of Dr. William Postma, MD

Dr. William Postma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Postma works at Medstar WA Hosp Ctr Orthpdc Sgy in Washington, DC with other offices in McLean, VA and Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.