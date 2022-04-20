Dr. William Postma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Postma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Postma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Postma, MD
Dr. William Postma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Postma works at
Dr. Postma's Office Locations
-
1
Medstar Georgetown Univ Hosp Orthopdcs3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (855) 463-3316Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
-
2
MedStar Orthopaedic Institute at McLean6858 Old Dominion Dr Ste 200, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (202) 444-8766
-
3
MedStar Spine CntrOrtho at Chevy Chase5454 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-9420Monday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Postma?
First visit - gave concrete diagnosis and treatment. Very happy.
About Dr. William Postma, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821249897
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Washington and Lee University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Postma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Postma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Postma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Postma works at
Dr. Postma has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Postma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Postma speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Postma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Postma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Postma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Postma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.