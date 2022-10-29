Overview of Dr. William Potter, MD

Dr. William Potter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Potter works at Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Farsightedness and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.