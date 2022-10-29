Dr. William Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Potter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates2046 W Main St Ste 2, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 869-3082
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Dr Porter was very clear in his explanations and the best course of action, which I appreciate.
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Danbury Hosp
- NEW YORK MED COLL
