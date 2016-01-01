Dr. William Powers IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. William Powers IV, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Powers IV works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-1688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Powers IV, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1497983589
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
