Overview of Dr. William Preskenis Jr, MD

Dr. William Preskenis Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Preskenis Jr works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.