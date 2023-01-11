See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in West Hartford, CT
Dr. William Preskenis Jr, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.0 (11)
Map Pin Small West Hartford, CT
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Preskenis Jr, MD

Dr. William Preskenis Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Preskenis Jr works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Preskenis Jr' Office Locations

    W.h. Hamptons Dental Group LLC
    61 S Main St Ste 312, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 247-2530
    Prime Healthcare
    27 Sycamore St Ste 100, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 659-0581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Study
Acute Pharyngitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Common Cold
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Influenza (Flu)
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2023
    took time, explained things well. caring atmosphere in office
    — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. William Preskenis Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104803808
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Preskenis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preskenis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Preskenis Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Preskenis Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Preskenis Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Preskenis Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Preskenis Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preskenis Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preskenis Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preskenis Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

